The top 5 most read articles online, from Nov. 15-21, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how augmented reality and Industry 4.0 can improve worker safety productivity, difference between NEMA and IEC electric motors, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How augmented reality, Industry 4.0 can improve worker safety, productivity

Technologies such as augmented reality (AR) can help close the skill and talent gap while enhancing worker and asset safety and productivity.

2. Predicting how changes in production and materials impact EV battery life

As battery makers race to keep up with demand, a quick and inexpensive step can save money and time in development.

3. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments

Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.

4. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

5. Capacity planning in a post-COVID manufacturing world

Capacity and supply-chain strategies help manufactures remain competitive.

