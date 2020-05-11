Top 5 Plant Engineering articles May 4-10, 2020

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 4-10, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year winners, manufacturing post COVID-19 and remote business operations. Links to each article below.

1. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. What manufacturing facilities will look like after COVID-19 pandemic ends

Manufacturing will look very different in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, but the future is positive, according to a Purdue University supply chain expert.

3. A remote shift to business as usual

Businesses are looking to remote management strategies where they leverage smart technologies, mobile devices, remote access connectivity and communications tools.

4. The state of uncertainty persists

The future of manufacturing and the economy remains unclear due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Effective remote workforce: Key steps and strategies for success

Public and private organizations from all industries, sectors and geographies are encouraging their teams to work remotely to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 4-10, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.