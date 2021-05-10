Courtesy: PI North America

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 3-9, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments, cybersecurity throwback attack, and energy management for industrial networks. Links to each article below.

1. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments

Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.

2. Throwback Attack: Lessons from the Aurora vulnerability

A government-sponsored test on whether a cyberattack could inflict real-world physical damage has had major repercussions to this day. See eight steps on how to mitigate a potential cyberattack against your industrial control systems (ICSs).

3. How to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself

Focus on and build healthier relationships within a workplace team.

4. Energy management for industrial networks

Automation components consume a large amount of energy during production and can strain industrial networks’ ability to run properly.

5. Five technologies that can help manufacturers evolve after COVID-19

There are many currently available technologies that can help keep manufacturers productive right away as everyone adjusts to the new normal.

