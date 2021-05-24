Top 5 Plant Engineering articles May 17-23, 2021
Articles about how to engage employees through plant optimization, how to extend switchgear life and improve system reliability, and best practices in mature engineering info management were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from May 17-23, 2021. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. How to engage employees through plant optimization
Plant optimization results in much more than increase productivity and KPIs.
2. How to extend switchgear life and improve system reliability
Improve system reliability of switchgear with protective relay upgrade projects.
3. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments
Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.
4. Why investing in electrical safety is important now more than ever
An analysis of OSHA’s top 10 most cited violations for control of hazardous energy.
5. Best practices in mature engineering information management
Mature engineering information management can save millions in operational costs.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 17-23, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.
