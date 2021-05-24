Plant Automation

Courtesy: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 17-23, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to engage employees through plant optimization, how to extend switchgear life and improve system reliability, and best practices in mature engineering info management. Links to each article below.

1. How to engage employees through plant optimization

Plant optimization results in much more than increase productivity and KPIs.

2. How to extend switchgear life and improve system reliability

Improve system reliability of switchgear with protective relay upgrade projects.

3. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments

Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.

4. Why investing in electrical safety is important now more than ever

An analysis of OSHA’s top 10 most cited violations for control of hazardous energy.

5. Best practices in mature engineering information management

Mature engineering information management can save millions in operational costs.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 17-23, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.