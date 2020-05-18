Top 5 Plant Engineering articles May 11-17, 2020

Scanning with HandHeld scanner. Courtesy: NVision

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 11-17, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year winners, PPE mask production for COVID-19, acoustic imaging and maintenance technology. Links to each article below.

1. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. 3D laser scanning accelerates PPE mask production for COVID-19 pandemic

Two recent PPE-related projects completed by NVision, Inc. demonstrate the growing role that non-contact scanning/measurement technologies are taking in the race to create new products and designs to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

3. Detect leaks with acoustic imaging

Consider reaching beyond ultrasonic leak detection to find pesky compressed air leaks.

4. Your questions answered: Maintenance technology and the industrial skills gap

Apply best practices to maintenance operations despite shortages in talented industrial personnel.

5. Approved face shield design addresses PPE shortage through 3D printing

Michigan Medicine and the U-M College of Engineering have offered a recommended design that is effective and straightforward to produce that addresses the PPE shortage for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 11-17, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.