Top 5 Plant Engineering articles March 9-15, 2020

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 9-15, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered coronavirus preparation and detection, the 2020 Maintenance Survey, 3D metal printing, and the supply chain’s role in controlling coronavirus. Links to each article below.

1. Preventing coronavirus through preparation

Many manufacturers are becoming increasingly concerned with Covid-19 breakouts on the production floor. There are ways to improve worker safety through preventive best practices and proper preparation.

2. Paper device could bring portable coronavirus detection

Purdue University biomedical engineers have developed a handheld paper device that could accurately detect COVID-19 and other coronaviruses with the right manufacturing process, but developing the process is expensive.

3. An evolutionary challenge faces the maintenance function

It involves a mix of people and technology concerns, each one feeding off the other.

4. Rethink 3D metal printing of turbomachinery parts

Higher-performance pumps and compressors are now possible through support-free additive manufacturing (AM)

5. Supply chain’s role in controlling coronavirus

The supply chain is being impacted by coronavirus, but manufacturers can keep their supply chain going by improving visibility and taking advantage of automation technologies.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 9-15, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.