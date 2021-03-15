Courtesy: Comparesoft.com

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 8-14, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered flame-resistant PPE, ROI efficiency, digital transformation, corrective maintenance and writing a maintenance task procedure. Links to each article below.

1. Choosing the right flame-resistant PPE

Flame-resistant (FR) clothing is essential for anyone who works on job sites or with equipment that comes with potential fire, combustion or electrical hazards.

2. How to increase ROI and efficiency with EAM

An effective asset management and maintenance system holds the key to greater return on investment.

3. Five digital transformation trends in manufacturing for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged the demand for digital offerings and Industry 4.0 technology.

4. Working corrective maintenance into an equipment maintenance strategy

Corrective equipment maintenance can be an effective tool if it is used by all the people on the floor to help maintain the equipment and drive production efficiency.

5. How to write a maintenance task procedure

Thorough maintenance task procedures document the repair process and make everyone accountable for their actions.

