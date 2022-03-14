From left: Assistant Professor Lianyi Chen and PhD students Luis Escano and Minglei Qu study metal 3D printing in Chen’s lab. Courtesy: Renee Meiller, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 7-13, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered a method developed to reduce additive manufacturing flaws, improving maintenance operations with data analytics, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Method developed to reduce additive manufacturing flaws

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are using an additive manufacturing technique called laser powder bed fusion to produce metal parts that have fewer defects.

2. Improving maintenance operations with data analytics

Increase reliability by planning and integrating analytics using Big Data that’s already being collected during maintenance operations. See five steps to implementing data analytics in maintenance operations.

3. Intro to setting up, tuning a PM motor with a VFD

A permanent magnet (PM) motor requires a variable frequency drive (VFD) to operate effectively. See motor comparison table, induction motor vs. PM torque curve, and VFD programming and tuning advice.

4. The power of automating financial processes in the manufacturing industry

In the manufacturing industry, embracing AI technology and other automated solutions will have more advantages to work more efficiently.

5. Additive manufacturing, machine learning used to create advanced burner

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) will collaborate with the University of Michigan to use additive manufacturing and machine learning to create an advanced burner designed to eliminate almost all the methane encountered during oil production.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, March 7-13, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this article? You should consider contributing content to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.