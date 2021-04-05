Courtesy: STLE

The top 5 most read articles online, from Mar. 29 to Apr. 4, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered food grade lubricants, robot innovations, asset maintenance, digital transformation trends and remote automation success. Links to each article below.

1. Food grade lubricants and their regulation

Voluntary standards and third-party registration programs continue to grow regarding food safety for lubricants.

2. Robots digging deep underground, finding new depths

Robots are being used in oil and gas operations to dig underground, which is often undulating and challenging. Companies are finding innovative ways to overcome the problem.

3. How to develop an asset maintenance strategy

Ask the basic questions too often overlooked, to improve asset management.

4. Five digital transformation trends in manufacturing for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged the demand for digital offerings and Industry 4.0 technology.

5. How to achieve remote automation success

In a remote, yet connected world, this is how to keep pace with the changing face of automation in manufacturing.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 29 to Apr. 4, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.