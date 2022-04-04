Courtesy of: Aztech Engineering

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 28 to April 3, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered geothermal heat-pump wells, Industry 4.0, machine monitoring equipment, industrial robots and industrial network security. Links to each article below.

1. Geothermal heat-pump well innovations support building electrification

Building electrification is becoming a major tool in fighting climate change and reducing emissions and the Convection Enhanced Geothermal Heat Pump (CEGH) can be a key tool.

2. What’s in store for Industry 4.0 in 2022?

A relentless pace of ongoing digitalization.

3. Four strategies for implementing machine monitoring equipment

Setting objectives for machine monitoring, prioritizing machines, developing relevant performance metrics and continuously improving them.

4. Industrial robot utilization requires cybersecurity strategy

Digitalization and AI bring opportunities for robots, but also a degree of cybersecurity risk as more data is gathered and processed all the way from the edge to the cloud and beyond.

5. Quality of service for today’s industrial networks

Today’s industrial networks are intelligent and robust, which is a stark change from what they were even a few years ago. Some of these changes and advances are highlighted.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this article? You should consider contributing content to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.