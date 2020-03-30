Top 5 Plant Engineering articles March 23-29, 2020

Articles about food manufacturing safety during coronavirus, how coronavirus is affecting manufacturers, and metal batteries were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from March 23-29, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.

Ice cream production at the Cornell Dairy Processing Plant. Courtesy: Cornell University

1. Website created to help food manufacturers stay safe during coronavirus pandemic

Cornell’s Institute for Food Safety has created a website to help keep the food processing industry safe during the coronavirus pandemic and provide useful and accurate information.

2. Poll results: Coronavirus, COVID-19 impact on engineers and industry

Coronavirus impact data was collected from March 12 to 17 from visitors to Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, Oil & Gas Engineering, and Consulting-Specifying Engineer websites. Half of respondents’ business have negative effects; half have supply chain problems. Results cover impact on business, company responses, travel, future outlook, government strategies and other topics.

3. Coronavirus will force manufacturers to enhance automation, digitalization

COVID-19 is forcing manufacturers to rely more on automation and digitalization for long-term operations to reduce the financial impact from epidemics and other potential economic challenges.

4. Manufacturer receives operations waiver during coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania

Flexicon has been granted a waiver by the State of Pennsylvania to continue operating during the COVID-19 outbreak due to its role in the supply chain for life-sustaining businesses.

5. Metal battery using Potassium could be alternative to Lithium-ion

Researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have created a metal battery that relies on potassium instead of Lithium-ion, which could create more energy efficient batteries for consumers.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 23-29, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.