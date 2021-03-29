Courtesy: EASA

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 22-28, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered motor and generator service conditions, smart manufacturing, smart pneumatics, asset maintenance and digital transformation trends. Links to each article below.

1. Recognize service conditions for motors and generators

It is important to understand the differences between the usual service conditions most motor designs assume and unusual service conditions that lead to unreliable operation and costly shutdowns.

2. The time is now to move to smarter manufacturing

Many chip manufacturers lack an overall digital transformation strategy and cannot make the move to smart manufacturing.

3. Two ways smart pneumatics maximize energy savings

Flow, pressure and temperature data included.

4. How to develop an asset maintenance strategy

Ask the basic questions too often overlooked, to improve asset management.

5. Five digital transformation trends in manufacturing for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged the demand for digital offerings and Industry 4.0 technology.

