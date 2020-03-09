Top 5 Plant Engineering articles March 2-8

Robotics

Articles about autonomous mobile robots, capital planning, MODEX 2020 and coronavirus, collaborative robots, and cybersecurity success were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from March 2-8. Miss something? You can catch up here.

1. Autonomous mobile robot market expanding at record pace

The market for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is growing fast, and there is a lot of demand globally for them in traditional automation, in non-automotive sectors.

2. Capital planning: A beginners guide to understanding the basics

Capital planning should be done annually and there are many aspects to consider when putting together a comprehensive plan.

3. Supply chain show releases statement on coronavirus, adds education panel

MODEX 2020 in Atlanta is not being delayed; education panel on COVID-19 related to supply chain has been added for attendees.

4. Collaborative robot market growing along with their popularity

The rise of collaborative robots is expected to continue as manufacturers and people become more comfortable with their presence in everyday situations and the market reflects that.

5. Cybersecurity success hinges on teamwork, collaboration

Cybersecurity successes in 2020 will depend on information technology (IT) and operations (OT) coming together and collaborating and working past their differences.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 2-8, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.