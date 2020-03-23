Top 5 Plant Engineering articles March 16-22, 2020

Articles about coronavirus challenges for manufacturers, the 2020 Maintenance Survey, electrical component protection and 3D metal printing were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from March 16-22, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 16-22, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered coronavirus challenges for manufacturers, the 2020 Maintenance Survey, electrical component protection and 3D metal printing. Links to each article below.

1. Coronavirus will force manufacturers to enhance automation, digitalization

COVID-19 is forcing manufacturers to rely more on automation and digitalization for long-term operations to reduce the financial impact from epidemics and other potential economic challenges.

2. An evolutionary challenge faces the maintenance function

It involves a mix of people and technology concerns, each one feeding off the other.

3. Protect electrical components from corrosion

Corrosion is a powerful destructive force; prevention is key.

4. Preventing coronavirus through preparation

Many manufacturers are becoming increasingly concerned with Covid-19 breakouts on the production floor. There are ways to improve worker safety through preventive best practices and proper preparation.

5. Rethink 3D metal printing of turbomachinery parts

Higher-performance pumps and compressors are now possible through support-free additive manufacturing (AM)

