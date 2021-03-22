Courtesy: Swagelok Co.

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 15-21, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered digital transformation trends, plant turnarounds, two-way radios, effective communication and writing a maintenance task procedure. Links to each article below.

1. Five digital transformation trends in manufacturing for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged the demand for digital offerings and Industry 4.0 technology.

2. Execute an effective plant turnaround in seven easy steps

Follow these tips to make a plant turnaround run smoothly and efficiently.

3. Leave the two-way radio in the past

Modern team communication technologies boost productivity and safety.

4. Effective communication in a high-noise environment

High-noise manufacturing environments are already difficult places to communicate, but COVID-19 and social distancing make it even harder. Learn how to overcome this challenge.

5. How to write a maintenance task procedure

Thorough maintenance task procedures document the repair process and make everyone accountable for their actions.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 15-21, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.