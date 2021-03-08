The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on plant engineers according to those who responded to the 2020 Plant Engineering Salary Survey. Courtesy: Plant Engineering

The top 5 most read articles online, from March 1-7, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered the 2020 Salary Survey, flame-resistant PPE, corrective maintenance, writing a maintenance task procedure and Product of the Year finalists. Links to each article below.

1. Commitment to the work: One constant in a changing world

2020 Plant Engineering Salary Survey: Who we are, what we think and what we earn.

2. Choosing the right flame-resistant PPE

Flame-resistant (FR) clothing is essential for anyone who works on job sites or with equipment that comes with potential fire, combustion or electrical hazards.

3. Working corrective maintenance into an equipment maintenance strategy

Corrective equipment maintenance can be an effective tool if it is used by all the people on the floor to help maintain the equipment and drive production efficiency.

4. How to write a maintenance task procedure

Thorough maintenance task procedures document the repair process and make everyone accountable for their actions.

5. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 1-7, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.