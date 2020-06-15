Top 5 Plant Engineering articles June 8-14, 2020

Automation

Courtesy: Phoenix Automation

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 8-14, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered plant upgrades, robotic compliance, Product of the Year, automation design software and remote operations. Links to each article below.

1. Manufacturers upgrading their plants during COVID-19 shutdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many manufacturing and automotive plants to temporarily shut down, which gives owners an opportunity to complete long-needed upgrades to their facilities.

2. Compliance for robotic companies

Making robots compliant regardless of the environment is a challenge, but there are several things companies can look out for. See three questions companies should ask.

3. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

4. Seven ways automation design software helps IIoT

Electrical and automation design software can help with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) automation implementations in seven ways. See product examples.

5. Control your move to remote operations

Successful companies manage change in an open environment by understanding the structure of the operations team, the contributions of the staff and the systems required to support them across all modes of operation.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 8-14, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.