The top 5 most read articles online, from June 7-13, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered tips on calibration for automation and control engineers, advanced valve diagnostic drive savings, how to build scalable data models with MQTT Sparkplugs, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Six things automation and control engineers need to know about calibration

Cover Story: Reasons for calibration include new instruments, repairs or modifications or scheduled care. Learn details about calibration’s impact on preventive maintenance, schedules, documentation and more.

2. Advanced valve diagnostics drive savings

When coupled with diagnostic software, smart positioners can be used to reduce maintenance costs and outages.

3. How to build scalable data models with MQTT Sparkplug

A key to bridging the OT/IT gap is enabling successful data modeling, which is how organizations define and organize their business processes.

4. How to properly size surge protective devices

To specify an SPD, understand the ratings associated with its application.

5. Four ways manufacturers can grow post COVID-19

Manufacturers remain resilient and strong in the wake of the pandemic, but there are steps they can take to be better prepared for the latest anomalous event.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 7-13, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.