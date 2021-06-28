Courtesy: Grace Technologies

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 21-27, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to get ROI from IIoT for maintenance applications, the current state of the maintenance function, four ways site location can affect construction costs, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to get ROI from IIoT for maintenance applications

Enhanced productivity through smart device monitoring technology can help manufacturers realize a return on investment (ROI) with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

2. The current state of the maintenance function

Urgent issues face the manufacturing industries amidst resurgence.

3. The maintenance function, like manufacturing itself, is a rapidly changing environment

Facilities on average outsource more than 20% of maintenance operations.

4. Four ways site location can affect construction costs

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of construction materials has skyrocketed, labor is scarce and demand is surging. But that doesn’t mean the food supply chain can stop.

5. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 21-27, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.