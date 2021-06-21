Courtesy: IoTco

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 14-20, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered predictive maintenance best practices, spare part inventory for maintenance organizations, five strategies for smashing silos, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Predictive maintenance best practices

Best practice strategies involve reducing maintenance costs and improving equipment performance.

2. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

3. Smart manufacturing: Five strategies for smashing silos

‘That’s the way we’ve always done it’ is not ‘smart manufacturing’

4. How to get ROI from IIoT for maintenance applications

Enhanced productivity through smart device monitoring technology can help manufacturers realize a return on investment (ROI) with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

5. Top three advantages of integrated explosion protection

With recent technology advances, intrinsic safety now offers the safest, most cost effective and easiest way to deploy solutions that safeguard process operations.

