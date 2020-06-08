Top 5 Plant Engineering articles June 1-7, 2020

Courtesy: Wood

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 1-7, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year, remote operations, plant cooling systems, COVID-19 safety and data flow. Links to each article below.

1. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. Control your move to remote operations

Successful companies manage change in an open environment by understanding the structure of the operations team, the contributions of the staff and the systems required to support them across all modes of operation.

3. Optimization of a plant cooling system design

Size a feed water pump; consider heat-exchanger options; determine cooling system power and energy use.

4. Staying safe in the “new normal” of COVID-19

As companies and manufacturers start to re-open in the near future, health and safety is a top priority.

5. Data flow is no longer hierarchical

Can industrial edge computing fit into the Purdue model?

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.