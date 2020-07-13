Top 5 Plant Engineering articles July 6-12, 2020

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The top 5 most read articles online, from July 6-12, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered predictive maintenance value, energy assessment tips, manufacturing index automating manufacturing workflow, data integration and energy assessment tips. Links to each article below.

1. Predictive maintenance value: Smart sensors, machine learning, new industrial business models

Smart sensors and machine learning algorithms detect anomalies in industrial machines, and as algorithms become better trained, software can accurately predict when machines with industrial automation is at risk of failure. New business models for machine as a service (MaaS) may help overcome slow adoption of predictive maintenance technologies.

2. Manufacturing index rises in June as industry rebounds

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) registered at 52.6% in June, which is up almost 10% from May’s reading of 43.1%, as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic and look to pick up where they left off.

3. Comply with social distancing by automating workflow on manufacturing floor

Social distancing guidelines are a challenge for manufacturers, but linear displacement transducers (LDTs) and plastic molding production lines can help improve automation while maintaining safety.

4. Standards capture stranded data, help with device design, data integration

Standards update: Integrated systems and standards help support advanced information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT) collaboration and optimization in three key ways. Also see four advantages of future process automation facilities.

5. Three strategy tips for optimizing your next energy assessment

Better energy assessments improve a plant’s overall optimization and provides better data insights.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 6-12, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.