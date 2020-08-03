Top 5 Plant Engineering articles July 27 to August 2, 2020

Iterate Labs’ location and contact tracing device, top right, which can be attached to a worker’s wrist or arm or worn around the neck, for workplace social distancing. The device gives off audio and haptic alerts when workers are too close to one another. Courtesy: Iterate Labs/Cornell University

The top 5 most read articles online, from July 27 to August 2, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered VFD parameters, PPE production, predictive analytics, wearable devices and manufacturing accidents. Links to each article below.

1. Top 5 VFD parameter changes explained

Programming variable frequency drives (VFDs) to fit most industrial applications require only the most basic settings to operate the motor. Understand these 5 VFD parameter changes to optimize VFD programming to fit most motor-drive applications.

2. Engineering student helps organize PPE production, COVID response in developing countries

University of Wisconsin-Madison grad student Rebecca Alcock is playing a leading role in a large-scale, U.N.-backed effort to mobilize production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and more in developing countries around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Predictive analytics for efficient manufacturing production

Food and beverage manufacturers can use predictive analytics to reduce product waste and downtime.

4. Wearable devices developed to ensure workplace social distancing

Iterate Labs, a Cornell-based startup, has expanded its platform’s wearable devices to help ensure social distancing in the workplace to help people work safely amid COVID-19.

5. Manufacturing accidents still too common, say officials

Increase digital technologies and existing tools to decrease too-common occupational accidents, say officials from the WHO and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

