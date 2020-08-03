Top 5 Plant Engineering articles July 27 to August 2, 2020
Articles about VFD parameters, PPE production, predictive analytics, wearable devices and manufacturing accidents were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from July 27 to August 2, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. Top 5 VFD parameter changes explained
Programming variable frequency drives (VFDs) to fit most industrial applications require only the most basic settings to operate the motor. Understand these 5 VFD parameter changes to optimize VFD programming to fit most motor-drive applications.
2. Engineering student helps organize PPE production, COVID response in developing countries
University of Wisconsin-Madison grad student Rebecca Alcock is playing a leading role in a large-scale, U.N.-backed effort to mobilize production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and more in developing countries around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Predictive analytics for efficient manufacturing production
Food and beverage manufacturers can use predictive analytics to reduce product waste and downtime.
4. Wearable devices developed to ensure workplace social distancing
Iterate Labs, a Cornell-based startup, has expanded its platform’s wearable devices to help ensure social distancing in the workplace to help people work safely amid COVID-19.
5. Manufacturing accidents still too common, say officials
Increase digital technologies and existing tools to decrease too-common occupational accidents, say officials from the WHO and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 27 to August 2, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.