The top 5 most read articles online, from July 26- Aug 15, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered the global semiconductor chip shortage, autonomous UV robots, how to properly size surge protective devices, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Learning from the global semiconductor chip shortage

The semiconductor supply chain is unique, but there are lessons that all manufacturers can learn from its shortcomings.

2. Autonomous UV robot developed to sanitize classrooms

Texas A&M University capstone team designs efficient way to sanitize classrooms with an autonomous ultraviolet (UV) robot.

3. How to properly size surge protective devices

To specify an SPD, understand the ratings associated with its application.

4. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

5. Five key steps of an electrical safety program: Questions and Answers

More answers from the May 27 webcast as it relates to electrical safety programs and what they mean for manufacturers.

