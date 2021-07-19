Courtesy: Daniel Penn Associates

The top 5 most read articles online, from July 12-18, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered safer, smarter and more productive electrical maintenance, four remote work solutions post-pandemic, lithium battery developments, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Safer, smarter and more productive electrical maintenance

Regularly checking critical assets’ operating temperature and other key functions pays a huge return on investment (ROI) by preventing unexpected shutdowns.

2. Four remote work solutions post-pandemic

See four ways to continue using a successful work-from-home model.

3. Six sigma principles could improve additive manufacturing quality control

Utilizing six sigma principles, team of university researchers and standards groups are working on finding ways to set standards for quality control when it comes to additive manufacturing.

4. Lithium battery developments step forward for electric vehicles, more

A team of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has created a lithium-metal battery that lasts for 600 cycles, which brings it closer to a lithium-ion battery’s lifecycle.

5. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 12-18, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

