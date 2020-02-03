Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 27 to February 2
The top 5 most read articles online, from January 27 to February 2 for Plant Engineering covered cut-to-length cable, control panel safety, system integrator relationships, safety procedures, and service robots. Links to each article below.
1. How to specify cut-to-length cable
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end users, and system integrators seeking to improve manufacturing and fabrication flexibility can purchase cut-to-length cables to save time and money.
2. Mitigate control panel security, safety risks
A review of relevant standards, including UL 1436 and NFPA 70E.
3. Fostering long-term relationships in the system integration industry
It may take more effort to build a long-term relationship, but it pays off in the long run as the customer views the integrator as a trusted advisor and part of the team.
4. Know when to not follow safety procedures
While safety is vital, there are times when following the standards isn’t practical. Certain situational factors and abnormal occurrences require responses that are beyond the norm.
5. Service robot market growing in automotive, non-automotive applications
Service robots, whether its in professional or personal use, are growing by leaps and bounds and that doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon as robots become more sophisticated.
