Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 27 to February 2

Articles about cut-to-length cable, control panel safety, system integrator relationships, safety procedures, and service robots were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from January 27 to February 2. Miss something? You can catch up here.
By Chris Vavra February 3, 2020
Even a basic cable type, such as flexible portable cords, come with numerous jacket type rating, conductor count, and conductor gauge options. AutomationDirect is offering $0.00 cut charges, same-day shipping, and free shipping on orders over a small minimum to encourage cut-to-length cable adoption. Courtesy: AutomationDirect

1. How to specify cut-to-length cable

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end users, and system integrators seeking to improve manufacturing and fabrication flexibility can purchase cut-to-length cables to save time and money.

2. Mitigate control panel security, safety risks

A review of relevant standards, including UL 1436 and NFPA 70E.

3. Fostering long-term relationships in the system integration industry

It may take more effort to build a long-term relationship, but it pays off in the long run as the customer views the integrator as a trusted advisor and part of the team.

4. Know when to not follow safety procedures

While safety is vital, there are times when following the standards isn’t practical. Certain situational factors and abnormal occurrences require responses that are beyond the norm.

5. Service robot market growing in automotive, non-automotive applications

Service robots, whether its in professional or personal use, are growing by leaps and bounds and that doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon as robots become more sophisticated.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

