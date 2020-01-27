Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 20-26

Articles about Product of the Year, real-time monitoring and control, long-term integrator relationships, Top Plant 2019, and cutting compressed air costs were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from January 20-26. Miss something? You can catch up here.

Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated

1. Know when to not follow safety procedures

While safety is vital, there are times when following the standards isn’t practical. Certain situational factors and abnormal occurrences require responses that are beyond the norm.

2. Service robot market growing in automotive, non-automotive applications

Service robots, whether its in professional or personal use, are growing by leaps and bounds and that doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon as robots become more sophisticated.

3. Consumer trends’ impact on pet food processing

Growing consumer awareness and changes in standards have forced pet food manufacturers to rethink their processes, products and production facilities.

4. 2019 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NPE.

5. Real-time monitoring and control for a water, wastewater operation

Water and wastewater operations improved with an industrial radio with messaging queuing telemetry transport (MQTT) for faster communication and new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software. A system integrator used the wireless system to help improve reliability and reporting and reduce risk.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 20-26, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.