Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 18-24, 2021

The top 5 most read articles online, from January 18-24, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered the factory of the future, asset maintenance, predictive analytics success, solar power plant commissioning and wastewater surveillance. Links to each article below.

1. Six steps toward the factory of the future

A solid foundation is required for any initiative.

2. How to develop an asset maintenance strategy

Ask the basic questions too often overlooked, to improve asset management.

3. Six steps toward predictive analytics success

Predictive analytics success can be achieved through steps such as data acquisition, data ingestion, performance prediction and more.

4. Case study: Commissioning a solar power plant

Commissioning an integrated security system for solar power plant in Saudi Arabia was successful despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. How wastewater surveillance can track COVID-19 infections

A method has been developed that detects the COVID-19 virus in wastewater samples as well as whether infection rates are going up or down.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 18-24, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

