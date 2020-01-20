Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 13-19
The top 5 most read articles online, from January 13-19 for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year, real-time monitoring and control, long-term integrator relationships, Top Plant 2019, and cutting compressed air costs. Links to each article below.
1. 2019 Product of the Year Finalists
The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NPE.
2. Real-time monitoring and control for a water, wastewater operation
Water and wastewater operations improved with an industrial radio with messaging queuing telemetry transport (MQTT) for faster communication and new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software. A system integrator used the wireless system to help improve reliability and reporting and reduce risk.
3. Fostering long-term relationships in the system integration industry
It may take more effort to build a long-term relationship, but it pays off in the long run as the customer views the integrator as a trusted advisor and part of the team.
4. Top Plant 2019: Raymond Corp. excels as an innovator
From introducing wooden pallets to incorporating Lithium ion batteries, near-100-year-old Raymond Corp. moves the materials that define the e-commerce era.
5. Food packaging company cuts compressed air costs by $250,000
IZ Systems minimizes equipment footprint and slashes energy requirements 45% by implementing PC-based automation and EtherCAT.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 13-19, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.