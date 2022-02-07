Courtesy: Tate & Lyle

The top 5 most read articles online, from Jan. 31- Feb. 6, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered CHP gaining momentum in the industrial sector, laser-guided vehicles, compressor filtration best practices, and more. Links to each article below.

1. CHP gains momentum in the industrial sector

At a time when utilities and independent power producers are struggling to bring new combined cycle power plants online, combined heat and power (CHP) represents an area of relative success.

2. Laser-guided vehicles (LGVs) support sustainability in manufacturing and distribution

Laser-guided vehicles (LGVs) are used in manufacturing and distribution facilities for good reason.

3. Compressor filtration best practices delineated

There are many differences and distinctions of oil-free air that need to be understood because choosing the wrong solution and technology can have adverse effects.

4. TMDs could be used for ultrathin, lightweight solar panels

Stanford University researchers have developed transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), which could be used in mobile applications such as from self-powered wearable devices and sensors.

5. AGV-related material-handling safety

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) can improve productivity and output, but they do have limits manufacturers should be aware of.

