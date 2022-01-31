Courtesy: Tate & Lyle

The top 5 most read articles online, from Jan. 24-30, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered CHP gaining momentum in the industrial sector, laser-guided vehicles, EP and AW additive in rolling bearing lubrication, and more. Links to each article below.

1. CHP gains momentum in the industrial sector

At a time when utilities and independent power producers are struggling to bring new combined cycle power plants online, combined heat and power (CHP) represents an area of relative success.

2. Laser-guided vehicles (LGVs) support sustainability in manufacturing and distribution

Laser-guided vehicles (LGVs) are used in manufacturing and distribution facilities for good reason.

3. EP and AW additives in rolling bearing lubrication

EP and AW additives in rotary screw compressors improve the service life of bearings in moderate and higher load applications.

4. How to free seized nuts and bolts with penetrating oil

Heating with a torch may not be the best method for freeing stuck parts; consider penetrating oil instead.

5. How to extend the P-F interval for critical assets

The objective of prolonging the P-F interval is to increase the capability to detect potential failures.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 24-30, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.