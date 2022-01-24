Courtesy: Beekeeper

The top 5 most read articles online, from Jan. 17-23, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered the benefits behind cycle-based PM, PSM compliance training according to OSHA, worker safety in semiconductor fabs, and more. Links to each article below.

1. The benefits behind cycle-based PM

Moving from calendar-based to a cycle-based preventive maintenance system can be a game changer for organizations.

2. PSM compliance training according to OSHA

To ensure the safest environment for employees, review current PSM training to verify that it meets OSHA requirements.

3. How to increase worker safety in semiconductor fabs

Establish and follow proper management and safety procedures.

4. How to extend the P-F interval for critical assets

The objective of prolonging the P-F interval is to increase the capability to detect potential failures.

5. How to improve workplace technology adoption

Phased rollouts of new technology allow greater control of how digital solutions are implemented and applied by employees.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 17-23, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.