Workforce Development

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles Jan. 17-23, 2022

Articles about the benefits behind cycle-based PM, PSM compliance training according to OSHA, worker safety in semiconductor fabs, and more were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from Jan. 17-23, 2022. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Keagan Gay January 24, 2022
Courtesy: Beekeeper

The top 5 most read articles online, from Jan. 17-23, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered the benefits behind cycle-based PM, PSM compliance training according to OSHA, worker safety in semiconductor fabs, and more. Links to each article below.

1. The benefits behind cycle-based PM

Moving from calendar-based to a cycle-based preventive maintenance system can be a game changer for organizations.

2. PSM compliance training according to OSHA

To ensure the safest environment for employees, review current PSM training to verify that it meets OSHA requirements.

3. How to increase worker safety in semiconductor fabs

Establish and follow proper management and safety procedures.

4. How to extend the P-F interval for critical assets

The objective of prolonging the P-F interval is to increase the capability to detect potential failures.

5. How to improve workplace technology adoption

Phased rollouts of new technology allow greater control of how digital solutions are implemented and applied by employees.

 

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 17-23, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Keagan Gay
Author Bio: Keagan Gay is a digital media & production coordinator for CFE Media.
New Products for Engineers
Search Products And Discover New Innovations In Your Industry
Beckhoff Automation LLC

AA3000 Electric Cylinders
Russelectric, A Siemens Business

Utility Paralleling Systems for Water and Wastewater Facilities
Guardhat Inc.

Connected Gas Detection from RKI and Guardhat
Uni-Craft Corp.

Lift and Turn Scissor Lift with manual turntable for palletizing
TDK-Lambda Americas

120W - 240W DIN Rail Mount Three Phase Power Supplies