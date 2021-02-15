LASER-D, developed by USC Viterbi researchers, is an animal-like robot that can crawl, crouch and disinfect surfaces and objects to fight COVID-19. Courtesy: Quan Nguyen, USC Viterbi

The top 5 most read articles online, from February 8-14, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered improved mask filtration, machine learning and manufacturing, the factory of the future, effective plant turnarounds and disinfection robots. Links to each article below.

1. DIY fitter developed to improve mask filtration

The Badger Seal is a mask fitter with a soft, adjustable “frame” with elastic worn either as ear loops or behind the head and can be made in minutes to improve mask filtration and improve PPE quality.

2. Five ways machine learning will transform manufacturing in 2021

Emerging developments that will become reality with machine learning part of everyday operations.

3. Six steps toward the factory of the future

A solid foundation is required for any initiative.

4. Execute an effective plant turnaround in seven easy steps

Follow these tips to make a plant turnaround run smoothly and efficiently.

5. Disinfection robot developed to halt COVID-19 spread

A team of USC master’s students created a disinfection robot called LASER-D to use on COVID-19 prevention. See video.

