Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 3-9

By Chris Vavra February 10, 2020
The top 5 most read articles online, from February 3-9 for Plant Engineering covered safety best practices, right-sizing pumps, intuitive HMI screens, exoskeletons, and wearable electronics. Links to each article below.

1. Five best practices for plant safety in 2020

It isn’t just about the bottom line; workplace safety is about trust.

2. Your questions answered: Right-sizing pumps with variable speed drives

Webcast presenter Eugene Vogel answered questions on variable speed drives (VSDs), variable frequency drives (VFDs), and their value for manufacturers.

3. Configure intuitive HMI screens to simplify automation

Design standards and best practices for human-machine interfaces (HMIs) continue evolving, but simplicity and clarity never go out of style.

4. Exoskeleton helps arm-based physical therapy

Inside machines and robotics: Looking inside an exoskeleton shows advanced robotics technologies used to help physical therapy related to loss of arm movement. It’s a high-technology motion control application.

5. Wearable electronics powered by flexible batteries

Stanford University researchers have developed an experimental device designed to provide a comfortable power source for technologies that bends and flexes with the human body.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 3-9, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

