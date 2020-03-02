Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 24 to March 1

Articles about IIoT improving OEE, digital transformation constraints, safety best practices, and improving operations and facility design were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from February 24 to March 1. Miss something? You can catch up here.

Courtesy: Seeq Corp.

1. Use IIoT to improve OEE, increasing ROI

Case-use examples illustrate the point.

2. Small-to-midsize manufacturers face digital transformation constraints

IT and OT software and platform convergence moves forward.

3. Five best practices for plant safety in 2020

It isn’t just about the bottom line; workplace safety is about trust.

4. Improving operations can save money for food, beverage manufacturers

Reducing operating expenses for food and beverage manufacturing applications does not mean compromising product quality and human safety.

5. Improving facility design and management with digital twins

Digital twin technology can provide facility managers with accurate and relevant infrastructure information to improve operational decisions.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.