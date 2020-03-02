Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 24 to March 1
The top 5 most read articles online, from February 24 to March 1 for Plant Engineering covered IIoT improving OEE, digital transformation constraints, safety best practices, and improving operations and facility design. Links to each article below.
1. Use IIoT to improve OEE, increasing ROI
Case-use examples illustrate the point.
2. Small-to-midsize manufacturers face digital transformation constraints
IT and OT software and platform convergence moves forward.
3. Five best practices for plant safety in 2020
It isn’t just about the bottom line; workplace safety is about trust.
4. Improving operations can save money for food, beverage manufacturers
Reducing operating expenses for food and beverage manufacturing applications does not mean compromising product quality and human safety.
5. Improving facility design and management with digital twins
Digital twin technology can provide facility managers with accurate and relevant infrastructure information to improve operational decisions.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.