Courtesy: RapidMiner

The top 5 most read articles online, from February 15-21, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year finalists, writing a maintenance task procedure, machine learning and manufacturing, implementing Industry 4.0 and effective plant turnarounds. Links to each article below.

1. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

2. How to write a maintenance task procedure

Thorough maintenance task procedures document the repair process and make everyone accountable for their actions.

3. Five ways machine learning will transform manufacturing in 2021

Emerging developments that will become reality with machine learning part of everyday operations.

4. Implementing Industry 4.0 in support organizations

Implementing Industry 4.0 can improve operational efficiency and management for manufacturers, but it is ultimately driven by people and they need to be at the forefront of the transformation.

5. Execute an effective plant turnaround in seven easy steps

Follow these tips to make a plant turnaround run smoothly and efficiently.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 15-21, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.