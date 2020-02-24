Safety

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 17-23

Articles about safety best practices, improving operations and facility design, robotic process automation, and shutdown best practices were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from February 17-23. Miss something? You can catch up here.
By Chris Vavra February 24, 2020
The top 5 most read articles online, from February 17-23 for Plant Engineering covered safety best practices, improving operations and facility design, robotic process automation, and shutdown best practices. Links to each article below.

1. Five best practices for plant safety in 2020

It isn’t just about the bottom line; workplace safety is about trust.

2. Improving operations can save money for food, beverage manufacturers

Reducing operating expenses for food and beverage manufacturing applications does not mean compromising product quality and human safety.

3. Improving facility design and management with digital twins

Digital twin technology can provide facility managers with accurate and relevant infrastructure information to improve operational decisions.

4. Four robotic process automation challenges to consider

Companies are already using robotic process automation (RPA) to improve operations, but they also need to consider costs and the need for constant maintenance when implementing the program.

5. Seven steps for a successful shutdown

Follow these steps to ensure a successful outage and restart.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

