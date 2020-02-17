Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 10-16
The top 5 most read articles online, from February 10-16 for Plant Engineering covered shutdown best practices, control hierarchy, mobile robots, robot investments, and exoskeletons. Links to each article below.
1. Seven steps for a successful shutdown
Follow these steps to ensure a successful outage and restart.
2. Understand the hierarchy of controls
Achieve viable hazard prevention through increased robustness.
3. Mobile robots are getting smarter and going new places
Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are working alongside humans and providing help in applications such as hospitals and warehouses thanks to advances in mobility and mapping technology.
4. Getting the best from your robot investment
Investing in a robot for an automation project is an ongoing process and requires the user to perform risk assessments and get a clear picture of what the robot’s purpose is in the project.
5. Exoskeleton helps arm-based physical therapy
Inside machines and robotics: Looking inside an exoskeleton shows advanced robotics technologies used to help physical therapy related to loss of arm movement. It’s a high-technology motion control application.
