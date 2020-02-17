Safety

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 10-16

Articles about shutdown best practices, control hierarchy, mobile robots, robot investments, and exoskeletons were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from February 10-16. Miss something? You can catch up here.
By Chris Vavra February 17, 2020
Figure 1: Ensuring that all steps on a job plan are carried out, safety/PPE equipment is worn and LOTO procedures are followed is essential during a shutdown. Courtesy: SEPCO

1. Seven steps for a successful shutdown

Follow these steps to ensure a successful outage and restart.

2. Understand the hierarchy of controls

Achieve viable hazard prevention through increased robustness.

3. Mobile robots are getting smarter and going new places

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are working alongside humans and providing help in applications such as hospitals and warehouses thanks to advances in mobility and mapping technology.

4. Getting the best from your robot investment

Investing in a robot for an automation project is an ongoing process and requires the user to perform risk assessments and get a clear picture of what the robot’s purpose is in the project.

5. Exoskeleton helps arm-based physical therapy

Inside machines and robotics: Looking inside an exoskeleton shows advanced robotics technologies used to help physical therapy related to loss of arm movement. It’s a high-technology motion control application.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 10-16, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

