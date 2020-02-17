Top 5 Plant Engineering articles February 10-16

Articles about shutdown best practices, control hierarchy, mobile robots, robot investments, and exoskeletons were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from February 10-16. Miss something? You can catch up here.

Figure 1: Ensuring that all steps on a job plan are carried out, safety/PPE equipment is worn and LOTO procedures are followed is essential during a shutdown. Courtesy: SEPCO