The top 5 most read articles online, from February 1-7, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered improved mask filtration, motors and drives tips, effective plant turnarounds, the factory of the future and machine learning. Links to each article below.

1. DIY fitter developed to improve mask filtration

The Badger Seal is a mask fitter with a soft, adjustable “frame” with elastic worn either as ear loops or behind the head and can be made in minutes to improve mask filtration and improve PPE quality.

2. Your questions answered: Motors and drives: Tips and tools for efficient motor management

Webcast presenter answers additional questions on motor management tips and tools.

3. Execute an effective plant turnaround in seven easy steps

Follow these tips to make a plant turnaround run smoothly and efficiently.

4. Six steps toward the factory of the future

A solid foundation is required for any initiative.

5. Five ways machine learning will transform manufacturing in 2021

Emerging developments that will become reality with machine learning part of everyday operations.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.