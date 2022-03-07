Courtesy: Yaskawa

The top 5 most read articles online, from Feb. 28- March 6, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered why short circuit current matters, no two greases are the same, what’s in store for Industry 4.0, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Intro to setting up, tuning a PM motor with a VFD

A permanent magnet (PM) motor requires a variable frequency drive (VFD) to operate effectively. See motor comparison table, induction motor vs. PM torque curve, and VFD programming and tuning advice.

2. How to free seized nuts and bolts with penetrating oil

Heating with a torch may not be the best method for freeing stuck parts; consider penetrating oil instead.

3. Considering electric vehicle charging risks

Electric vehicle (EV) charging risk involves potential damage to EV batteries, compromised EV life safety systems, charger malfunction and more.

4. How drives can help with predictive maintenance

Modern low-voltage drives are able to offer predictive diagnostic capabilities for manufacturers and reduce downtime.

5. No two greases are the same

Physical characteristics include consistency, mechanical stability, oil separation, water resistance and low-temperature flow.

