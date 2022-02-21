Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated/Steve Rourke, CFE Media and Technology

The top 5 most read articles online, from Feb. 14-20, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered how to avoid fault tree analysis mistakes, how to improve the maintainability of critical assets, what’s in store for Industry 4.0, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to avoid fault tree analysis (FTA) mistakes

FTA is a complex exercise that requires efforts to fully understand the system, its associated subsystems and components.

2. How to improve the maintainability of critical assets

Four efficient and effective ways to improve maintainability of critical assets.

3. What’s in store for Industry 4.0 in 2022?

A relentless pace of ongoing digitalization.

4. Will the real edge controller please stand up?

Understand and evaluate industrial edge controllers’ makeup to meet rugged, deterministic control demands.

5. How to free seized nuts and bolts with penetrating oil

Heating with a torch may not be the best method for freeing stuck parts; consider penetrating oil instead.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 14-20, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.