Top 5 Plant Engineering articles December 9-15

Magnetic grippers grasp utilizing magnetism. Courtesy: Magswitch

The top 5 most read articles online, from December 9-15 for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year, robotic grippers, pneumatic safety, cutting compressed air costs, and specifying cut-to-length cables. Links to each article below.

1. 2019 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NPE.

2. Five ideal robotic gripper features

Cover Story: The ideal robotic gripper should be flexible for multiple applications and easy to use. Manufacturers should also choose robotic grippers that can help with their long-term data needs.

3. Pneumatic safety technology and the IIoT

How IIoT principles, along with appropriate pneumatic technology, offer machine safety and operation enhancements.

4. Food packaging company cuts compressed air costs by $250,000

IZ Systems minimizes equipment footprint and slashes energy requirements 45% by implementing PC-based automation and EtherCAT.

5. How to specify cut-to-length cable

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end users, and system integrators seeking to improve manufacturing and fabrication flexibility can purchase cut-to-length cables to save time and money.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Dec. 9-15, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.