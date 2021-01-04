Top 5 Plant Engineering articles December 28 to January 3
Articles about 2020 Top Plant, Product of the Year finalists, testing and maintenance programs, maintenance automation and digital twins were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from December 14-20, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. Swagelok Co. excels by looking to the future
2020 Plant Engineering Top Plant: Focus on training, workforce development and digitalization enable success.
2. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists
The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.
3. How to build a better testing and maintenance program
The central objectives of any maintenance program are to extend the life of the equipment, increase facility uptime and improve plant safety.
4. Maintenance automation: create a new recipe for data integration
To get top ROI for digitalizing your asset maintenance, consider a modernized version of the automation pyramid using ISA-95 Enterprise-Control System Integration.
The digital twin is set to be a key technology for the success of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
