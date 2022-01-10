Cybersecurity

The top 5 most read articles online, from Jan. 3-9, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered cybersecurity and resilience in manufacturing, decoding your motor’s nameplate, maximizing plant efficiency, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Cybersecurity and resilience in manufacturing

Having an OT/IT convergence strategy is essential to OT cybersecurity.

2. Decoding your motor’s nameplate

The most relevant information of a motor should be recorded on the nameplate, which includes frame size, voltage, power and more.

3. Focus on people to maximize plant efficiency

Balancing people and technology to optimize plant operations.

3. Four reasons legacy PLM is killing digital transformation

Product lifecycle management (PLM) platforms should be open, flexible, scalable and upgradable.

4. NOV transforms upstream design process

Thinking big, proving small on digital twins pays off.

5. Automation designers select hardware, software from portfolio of coordinated products

Automation designers develop IIoT-ready automation solutions of all sizes.

 

 

