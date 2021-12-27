Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The top 5 most read articles online, from Dec. 20-26, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to perform a safer and smarter LOTO procedure, cybersecurity and IT/OT convergence, industrial oil filtration, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to perform a safer, smarter, and more productive LOTO procedure

Failure to perform proper mechanical or electrical lockout/tagout (LOTO) can lead to electrocution, electrical shock, arc-flash, and other hazards.

2. ADAC Automotive gains real-time visibility into root causes of machine downtime

Production management and predictive maintenance in one.

3. How to launch a successful predictive maintenance program

An approach that keeps people at the center of the digitalization project has a better chance of success.

4. Cybersecurity and IT/OT convergence: How important is your data?

Manufacturers should take time to delve deeper into the needs and goals of the organization while considering associated risks.

5. Industrial oil filtration

Using and maintaining the right filter for an application pays off by reducing wear and waste and by promoting energy efficiency.

