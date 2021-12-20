Courtesy: Bedrock Automation

The top 5 most read articles online, from Dec. 13-19, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered securing reliable power for upstream production, cybersecurity and IT/OT convergence, reducing downtime and risk with effective alarm management, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Secure reliable power for upstream production

Lithium-ion batteries, diagnostics and connectivity contribute to solution.

2. Cybersecurity and IT/OT convergence: How to prepare your team

As the IT and OT worlds continue to overlap, take time to prepare your team for the impact of IT security on OT applications.

3. Reduce downtime and risk with effective alarm management

A more intelligent design that can deliver the right alarms at the right time is critical in reducing downtime and risk for operators.

4. How to launch a successful predictive maintenance program

An approach that keeps people at the center of the digitalization project has a better chance of success.

5. Adaptive swarm robotics can improve smart agriculture

Using swarm robotics, can lead to reduced waste through better logistics, optimal use of water and fertilizer, and a reduction of pesticides.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Dec. 13-19, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.