Top 5 Plant Engineering articles August 31 to September 6, 2020

The top 5 most read articles online, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered global manufacturing outlook, energy efficiency as a service, robotics market outlook, virtual commissioning and Ethanol-based hand sanitizers. Links to each article below.

1. Global manufacturing outlook post-COVID mixed depending on sector, region

COVID-19’s impact on manufacturing for the short- and long-term depends on the particular industry and the region, though recovery is eventually expected to reach 2019 levels according to Interact Analysis.

2. How to utilize energy efficiency as a service after COVID-19

Alternative financial solutions such as energy as a service (EaaS) can help impacted entities grapple with their situation after the COVID-19 pandemic cools down.

3. Robotics, machine and motion control market outlook positive for 2021

While the market is down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market outlook for 2021 is positive according to a report by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and ITR Economics.

4. How to validate machines with virtual commissioning

Virtual commissioning begins with a vision of the desired machine behavior and sequence of operation.

5. Ethanol-based hand sanitizer developed to prevent COVID-19

An ethanol-based hand sanitizer for use during the COVID-19 pandemic has been developed by University of Missouri researchers.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.