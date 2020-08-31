Top 5 Plant Engineering articles August 24-30, 2020

In addition to the ethanol-alcohol base, the hand sanitizer contains small amounts of a denaturant and hydrogen peroxide to make it safe and effective, along with glycerin and distilled water to avoid drying of people’s hands. Courtesy: University of Missouri

The top 5 most read articles online, from Aug. 24-30, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Ethanol-based hand sanitizers, protecting VFD investments, global manufacturing outlook, IIoT engagement and predictive maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. Ethanol-based hand sanitizer developed to prevent COVID-19

An ethanol-based hand sanitizer for use during the COVID-19 pandemic has been developed by University of Missouri researchers.

2. Top 10 ways to protect your VFD investment

Variable speed drives offer savings, if used properly.

3. Global manufacturing outlook post-COVID mixed depending on sector, region

COVID-19’s impact on manufacturing for the short- and long-term depends on the particular industry and the region, though recovery is eventually expected to reach 2019 levels according to Interact Analysis.

4. End users, OEMs and technology partners engage on IIoT

IIoT-enabled predictive maintenance maximizes uptime, with machinery end users and OEMs working together to determine best practices.

5. Connect automation to the power of predictive maintenance

Leveraging operational data already in control systems can drive distribution center (DC) performance and maintenance improvements.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Aug. 24-30, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.