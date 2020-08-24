Top 5 Plant Engineering articles August 17-23, 2020
Articles about protecting VFD investments, cable gland strategies, predictive maintenance and block valves were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from August 17-23, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. Top 10 ways to protect your VFD investment
Variable speed drives offer savings, if used properly.
2. Develop a cable gland strategy for hazardous environments
Tips on how to get maximum benefit from cable glands.
3. Connect automation to the power of predictive maintenance
Leveraging operational data already in control systems can drive distribution center (DC) performance and maintenance improvements.
4. How to isolate systems with block valves
Isolating industrial fluid systems is important; selecting the right valve configuration is critical to safe maintenance.
5. How to improve electrical maintenance with predictive tests
How to use these four predictive tests to improve your electrical maintenance plan.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Aug. 10-16, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.