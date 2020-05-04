Top 5 Plant Engineering articles April 27 to May 3, 2020

Courtesy: Wood Library-Museum of Anesthesiology

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 27 to May 3, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year winners, ventilator production, manufacturing post COVID-19, supply chain solutions and robots fighting COVID-19. Links to each article below.

1. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. Non-destructive testing provider contributes to consortium for ventilator production

First marketed in 1957, Bird Mark 7 returns as open-source ventilator solution

3. What manufacturing facilities will look like after COVID-19 pandemic ends

Manufacturing will look very different in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, but the future is positive, according to a Purdue University supply chain expert.

4. Timely supply chain solutions for the food and beverage industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing industries involved in the food supply chain to better manage their operations to prevent shortages from happening.

5. Robots and automation are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Robots and automation are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle and are helping manufacturers, health care officials and many more.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.